Surrogate woman falls from 9th floor of building in Hyderabad, dies

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman who had been engaged as a surrogate by a couple died after falling from the ninth floor of a building in Raidurg, Hyderabad on Tuesday, November 26.

According to reports, the victim and her husband were given accommodation by the couple at their residence in My Home Bhuja, a building in Hyderabad. Police initially suspected the incident to be a suicide but the investigation took a turn after two sarees and a dupatta tied to the balcony railing were found suggesting she might have been trying to escape.

The victim’s husband later alleged that the man who hired her for surrogacy had been behaving inappropriately and attempting to abuse her. Unhappy with his behaviour over the past few months, she is suspected of attempting to flee which led to her accidental fall.

Further, police confirmed that the surrogacy procedure was scheduled to begin next month and the woman had not yet become pregnant.

The man had reportedly promised Rs 10 lakhs for the surrogacy.

Police registered a case of abetment to suicide against Rajesh Babu and are investigating all angles, including the allegations of misconduct.

Further investigation is ongoing.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000)