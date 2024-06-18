Hyderabad: Jilted lover slits woman’s throat, pierces her eyes

Hyderabad: In a gruesome incident, a man slit his girlfriend’s throat and pierced her eyes with a vegetable cutter suspecting infidelity.

The incident happened in Chatrinaka area of the Old City on Tuesday morning, when Shravya, 32, was alone at home. Shravya was first married in 2019. After having serious differences with her husband, she got divorced and started living with her mother in Chatrinaka. She was also working a job.

During this time, she got close to one of her childhood friends, Manikantha, and their love affair began.

Recently, she was allegedly avoiding Manikantha. Manikantha grew suspicious that she was probably having an affair with someone else.

On Tuesday morning, Manikantha entered her house and started an argument. In a fit of rage, he took a vegetable cutter and slit her throat. He went on to pierce her eyes with it. Upon hearing her scream, the neighbours rushed to her house and alerted police. The police personnel, who reached the spot shifted the victim to a hospital, where her condition was known to be critical.

Based on the CCTV footage in the area, the police apprehended Manikantha and started investigating.