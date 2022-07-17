Hyderabad: Job Mela with over 70 companies to be held on July 27

Hyderabad: Deccan blasters, a Hyderabad-based organization, is holding a free mega job mela in the city on Wednesday, July 27. Over 70 companies are going to take part in the mela and conduct interviews to fill 5,000 vacancies.

The founder of Deccans Blaster Chairman Mannan Khan is holding the 24th edition of this job Mela.

The job mela will be organised on Wednesday, July 27 from 9 am to 2 pm at Red Rose Function Hall, Nampally.

Both freshers and experienced people can apply. Candidates who have cleared SSC, Intermediate, and graduated in any field will have the opportunity for suitable jobs as per their education qualifications.

While speaking to Siasat.com, Mannanullah Khan said, “So far, we have conducted 24 job melas in the city, and more than 4000 candidates were selected by different companies. In addition to the career opportunity, we also hold counseling sessions to help candidates determine their abilities and choose the right fields for them.”

Candidates should keep two sets of their credentials, biodata, and photos with them and should maintain social distancing norms.

For further information, the candidates may contact the given below number.