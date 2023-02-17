Hyderabad job seekers lured with jobs in Europe, lose Rs 2.5 cr

Hyderabad: A job consultancy in Hyderabad allegedly lured around 150 job seekers with jobs in Europe and duped them of Rs 2.5 crore. Each one of them lost Rs 1 lakh-5 lakh.

After receiving the complaint, Central Crime Station (CCS) booked a case against the consultancy located at Punjagutta, Hyderabad.

As per the police, the consultancy invited job seekers by placing advertisements on social media platforms.

Later, the consultancy owner lured them with jobs in various countries across Europe. Believing him, around 150 job seekers paid amounts ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

The alleged crime in Hyderabad came to the limelight after some of the applicants approached the police with a complaint against the consultancy.

After registering a case against the consultancy for luring applicants with jobs in Europe, the cops started an investigation.

Job frauds

It is not the first time. Earlier too, many job frauds are busted across the country.

Recently, Telangana state police traveled to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to bust a job fraud. They found that a gang was involved in it and arrested six persons.

They used to conduct interviews via Google Meet and issue offer letters of various companies to the job seekers. After getting the amounts, they used to go unreachable.