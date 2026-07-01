Hyderabad journalist’s wife alleges illegal arrest by AP Police

Hyderabad: The wife of Hyderabad-based journalist K Venkatrami Reddy, arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police on Tuesday night, June 30, has lodged a complaint with the Saroornagar Police here, alleging that unidentified persons who claimed to be AP Police personnel illegally entered her house, assaulted her and took away her husband without following due process.

In her complaint addressed to the Saroornagar Station House Officer (SHO) late on Tuesday, K Vijaya Lakshmi said the incident occurred between 7.30 pm and 8 pm, when a group of men in civil clothes, claiming to be Andhra Pradesh Police, forcibly entered her residence in Bairamalguda and took away her husband in a car.

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No uniform, no case details, alleges wife

Vijaya Lakshmi alleged that when she questioned the men, they used abusive language against her and other family members and pushed her out of the house, besides taking away her mobile phone.

She contended that even if the men belonged to the Andhra Pradesh Police, they were required to be in uniform, carry identification and inform the family of the case details and arrest particulars, besides producing her husband before the local magistrate, as mandated by the Supreme Court’s guidelines on arrest procedure.

Alleging that none of these procedures were followed, she sought registration of a first information report (FIR) against one Srinivas, identified as a Circle Inspector at Bobbili in Andhra Pradesh, and other unidentified persons, under provisions relating to kidnapping, criminal trespass, criminal intimidation, assault and dereliction of duty by public servants. She also sought police protection for her family.

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Two YouTubers held same night

K Venkatrami Reddy, who runs the YouTube channel Myra Media with over a million subscribers, was among two political commentators arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police on Tuesday night from Hyderabad, reportedly over remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. The other person arrested was B Joseph, known by his channel name Raavan of Prashna.

Personnel from Bobbili Police Station in Andhra Pradesh took Reddy into custody from his residence and brought him to Saroornagar Police Station here, in keeping with the procedure of producing an arrested person before the local police station before transit to the jurisdictional station, officials told Siasat.com.

Visuals of the arrest that circulated on social media showed family members, including women and children, protesting as the journalist was taken away in his nightclothes, with a policeman seen pulling away his wife who tried to block them.

FIR against Raavan cites Eluru speech

An FIR was registered against Raavan at Pithapuram police station on June 29 following a complaint by one Bojja Kumar Babu, accusing him of making derogatory remarks against Pawan Kalyan and Hindutva proponent Radha Manohar Das during a public meeting of Dalit Christians in Eluru on June 28.

In his speech, Raavan had criticised Naidu over alleged silence on caste-related atrocities and had made disparaging remarks against Radha Manohar Das, besides invoking a Pawan Kalyan statement while criticising the Deputy Chief Minister’s stance on communal issues. The complainant alleged the speech was intended to promote enmity among different castes, religions, communities and political groups, and hurt the sentiments of Jana Sena party workers.

Raavan was booked under provisions relating to promoting enmity between groups, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, defamation, organised crime and offences under information technology law, according to a report by The News Minute.

Reddy, too, had previously been booked in April by Badangi police in Vizianagaram over his comments against Naidu, on charges including acts prejudicial to national integration and offences under IT law, the report said.