Hyderabad: Kandukur man gets 20 years in jail for raping minor girl

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar court sentenced a 25-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with raping a minor girl in 2017. The court headed by Justice Harisha charged the accused under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000.

The accused was identified as Kodiganti Krishna, a native of Kandukur village of Ranga Reddy district who had raped a minor girl on December 15, 2017.

According to the Kandukur police, a case was registered on December 16, 2017, on the basis of the victim’s mother who then worked as a labour, informing the police that her daughter was missing. Despite making all efforts to trace her but in vain, she approached the police.

Following the complaint, police collected evidence and apprehended the accused. After completing the investigation Kodiganti Krishna was sent to judicial custody.

Police said Kodiganti Krishna had kidnapped the girl on the pretext of Tirupathi temple, then stayed there and committed the act. The accused then dropped the girl at her home.

The accused was charged under 376 (Kidnapping from lawful guardianship), 366, (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her mar­riage, etc) sections of the Indian Penal Court (IPC) and 3 ( penetrative sexual assault), 4 (imprisonment of either description for a term which shall not be less than seven years ) of POCOSO Act.