Hyderabad: Karachi Bakery issues statement after fire accident at factory

Hyderabad: Karachi Bakery has issued a statement following a fire accident at its factory in Hyderabad.

In the statement, the chain of Indian retail bakeries emphasised that the well-being of injured employees is its topmost priority.

Fire accident at Karachi Bakery factory in Hyderabad

Yesterday, fifteen workers were injured in a fire accident at the factory in Hyderabad. The injured were promptly shifted to a hospital, where the condition of six of them was reported to be critical.

Police stated that the explosion occurred in the kitchen of Karachi Bakery in the Gagan Pahad area, under the jurisdiction of Rajendranagar Police Station on the city outskirts.

The incident occurred when a group of workers were engaged in baking when there was a gas leak from the pipe resulting in the fire, they said.

Most of the injured were admitted to Apollo DRDO Hospital at Kanchanbagh.

Revanth Reddy expresses grief

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed grief over the fire accident in the Karachi Bakery factory in Hyderabad and directed officials to ensure that the injured receive the best treatment.

Also Read Fire at Karachi Bakery godown in Hyderabad leaves 15 injured

Officials informed the Chief Minister that most of the injured were workers from Uttar Pradesh.