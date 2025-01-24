Hyderabad: Karimnagar Mayor, 10 corporators quit BRS

Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, along with 10 BRS corporators is expected to join BJP in the presence of Union minister for home affairs Bandi Sanjay soon.

Published: 24th January 2025 9:57 pm IST
Hyderabad: In a major setback to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, along with 10 BRS corporators, resigned from the primary membership of BRS on Friday, January 24.

Speculations are rife that he, along with the 10 corporators will be joining the BJP in the presence of Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay soon.

After BRS lost power in the 2023 Assembly elections, 10 MLAs from the party have already joined the Congress. As per reports, some prominent leaders from the BRS are expected to join the BJP and Congress in the coming days.

