Telangana a den of corruption: BJP MLA slams police bribe scandals

Hyderabad: Goshamahal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, T Raja Singh, on Friday, January 24, alleged that Telangana became a den of corruption.

The MLA was referring to the arrest of inspector L Balu Chowhan, by ACB after the officer was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

The inspector who worked previously at Shahinayathgunj police station demanded a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a man for removing his name from an FIR.

Raja Singh said in another case the Jamaikunta Inspector collected a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from a man. An audio clip of the conversation of the man who paid the amount went viral on social media.

After the new government came to power corruption increased in the state.

“The government should introduce a GO to sack government officials who harass people and collect bribes,” Raja Singh demanded.

He appealed to the Hyderabad commissioner of police, C V Anand and Telangana DGP to streamline the cameras in police stations and install them everywhere to keep a close watch on happenings.