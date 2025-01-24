Hyderabad police officer caught for accepting Rs 50K bribe

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad police officer was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, January 24 for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe.

The accused has been identified as Balu Chowhan, an inspector of police and former station house officer (SHO) at Shah Inayat Gunj police station.

The Hyderabad police officer reportedly demanded Rs 1.5 lakh from a complainant for removing his name as a suspect in a missing person case and getting rid of harassment. The amount of the bribe was reduced to Rs 50,000.

Following his arrest the accused was presented before the principal special judge for SPE and ACB cases at Nampally.

Further investigation is ongoing.

The ACB urges the general public to report bribery incidents via their toll-free helpline, 1064.

Similarly, a sub-inspector and two constables of Hyderabad police were arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) after they were caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 and 2,000 respectively.

The sub-inspector, R Pavan through constable Ch Ramakrishna demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 from one Mohsin for closing a case. The deal was later settled for Rs 15,000.

The accused Hyderabad police officials were produced before the principal special judge for SPE and ACB court.

In a similar case, three police constables were suspended and a home guard was dismissed from service by the Hyderabad Police commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy for collecting bribes from brothel houses.

The constables – Satish, Damodhar and Nagaraj – were working with the Madhuranagar police station. Along with the home guard Raju, they were allegedly collecting bribes from brothel houses and gambling dens.