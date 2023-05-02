Hyderabad: KCR directs officials to expedite PRLIS project works

Hyderabad: While holding his first meeting at the newly inaugurated secretariate, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed the irrigation officials to speed up the works of Karivena Reservoir under Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) and supply water into it by July and lift the water up to Uddandapur reservoir by August 2023.

In the review meeting on PRLI, KCR directed officials to complete the work of transferring water from one reservoir to another through the ‘conveyor system’.

He also asked officials to extend a call for tenders to dig up canals for drinking water needs in Tandur, Parigi, Vikarabad, Kodangal and Chevella constituencies.

He had signed files on Sunday related to digging canals from Karivena and Udandapur reservoirs to Narayanpet, Kodangal and Vikarabad, which are being constructed as an integral part of Palamuru-Rangareddy lifts.

Karivena Reservoir is being constructed as part of the larger PRLI. However, the works related to it got delayed citing legal issues.

KCR has now decided to provide drinking water from the Uddandapur reservoir to Vikarabad and Narayanpet districts as part of the scheme, in view of the Supreme Court’s permission to continue drinking water works in the PRLI.

While discussing the progress of drinking water supply works in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar and Rangareddy districts, KCR reviewed the progress of Kalvakurthy, Nettempadu, Bhima and Koil Sagar works.

The chief minister directed officials to complete the remaining works by June.

State ministers S Niranjan Reddy, V Srinivas Goud and P Sabitha Indra Reddy, chief secretary A Santhi Kumari, Secretary to CM Smita Sabharwal amount others were present at the meeting.