Hyderabad: KCR launches Kollur 2BHK housing colony with over 15.6K flats

Hyderabad: The 2BHK Housing Colony, built in Kollur, on the city outskirts, was inaugurated by Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday. Telangana government calls it the ‘Asia’s largest government-funded housing project’.

Built for the economically weaker sections with an investment of Rs 1489 crore, the colony is spread over 145 acres.

Kollur double-bedroom housing complex with 15,060 2BHK units constructed on the outskirts of the City to be inaugurated by CM #KCR on Wednesday, June 21. All beneficiaries to get houses free-of-cost… @THHyderabad pic.twitter.com/Z34y3mLQsm — Chandrashekhar Bhalki (@samurai_one) June 20, 2023

The constructed area is 37 percent comprising 15,660 flats and the remaining area has been marked for greenery, parks, and playgrounds.

With 117 blocks in the colony, as many as 15,660 families can get accommodated.

With close proximity to Hyderabad, some complexes are with G+9 floors and some are with G+10 floors.

With a water supply facility and a 33/11 KV substation for power supply established, each apartment in the complex would have two quality lifts, equipped with CCTVs, the government said.

As many as 118 shops have been included in the colony which would be given up for rent in order to meet the expenditure of the maintenance from the rental revenue in addition to a partial amount collected from the residents.

KCR launches distribution of over 60,000 housing units to beneficiaries

During the launch, KCR handed over the housing units to beneficiaries Gaddameedi Renuka, Haisiya Begum, Mudawath Sharada, Pulligala Devi, Chakali Sujatha, and Ketavath Keerthi.

He later planted a sapling on the housing project premises and went around in a battery-operated vehicle to inspect the housing units and the facilities.

The housing project was launched in the presence of ministers KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and Ch Malla Reddy among others.

About 30,000 trees have been planted across the township, ensuring ample greenery.

The project is built with high-quality construction material with underground electric cabling and ducting, underground and stormwater drainage, emergency generator back-up, drinking water pipelines, a sewage treatment plant, and a solid waste management yard, the government said.