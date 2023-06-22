Telangana: KTR inaugurates Karimnagar cable bridge

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the Karimnagar cable bridge built on the Manair River on Wednesday.

Stating that the Telangana government has seriously focused on Karimnagar’s development, KTR said that it was the responsibility of the people in the district to support the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) leadership as well as the government working for their welfare.

🌉 Karimnagar has unveiled its latest gem – the Karimnagar Cable Bridge. This remarkable bridge, inaugurated by Ministers @KTRBRS, @GangulaBRS today, stands as a testament to the city's modern development with its… pic.twitter.com/K5ngMBfOxN — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) June 21, 2023

Speaking after the inauguration of the bridge on the outskirts of Karimnagar town, KTR said that the face of Karimnagar was going to change as the bridge which is one of the largest cable bridges in South India will outshine the image of the district.

“Not only the cable bridge area, but the 180-kilometer stretch of Manair river right from Upper Manair in Rajanna-Sircilla district to Manthai in Peddapalli district would also appear as a perennial river,” added KTR.

The minister also said that nearly 1.5 crore acres of land were getting irrigable water with the construction of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

“Karimnagar infrastructure is shaping up nicely guided by BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar,” stated KTR on Twitter.

The cable bridge works started on February 19, 2018, with an estimated project cost of Rs 183 crore.

However, the cost escalated to Rs 224 crore and the construction works were uptaken by TATA Projects and Glumark, a Turkey-based company.

Besides the 500-metre cable bridge, a 300-metre four-lane road from the Kaman to the bridge and a 500 metre road from Sadasivpalli to the bridge were laid.

The approach roads were completed by acquiring a 3.4 kilometre stretch of land.

Besides a dynamic lighting system, two large screens have also been arranged spending Rs 6 crore. A load test was done by placing 950 tons on the main span of the bridge in June 2021.