Hyderabad: KCR to campaign for BRS in Jubilee Hills by-election

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has approved a list of 40 star campaigners for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ahead of the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency by-election.

Among the prominent names cleared to campaign for the party is former Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), who will lead the campaign efforts in support of the BRS candidate.

The party’s list also includes several senior leaders and ministers who will actively take part in election rallies and public meetings across the constituency.

Following the tradition, BRS named Maganti Sunitha Gopinath as the party’s candidate for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election., necessitated with the death of her husband Maganti Gopinath.

With KCR’s participation, the BRS is expected to intensify its campaign strategy, aiming to regain voter confidence and strengthen its presence in Hyderabad’s key constituency.