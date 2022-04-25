Hyderabad: KCR to lay foundation stone for three TIMS hospitals

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao will on Tuesday lay the foundation stones for the three new Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) hospitals at Alwal.

Ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony, the state health minister T Harish Rao, along with labour minister Malla Reddy and state officials on Sunday visited the site to oversee the arrangements. While on site, Rao interacted with the locals regarding the preparations for the Bhoomi Pujan.

Shedding light on the significance of the TIMS Hospital, Reddy said, “The TIMS Alwal superspecialty hospital coming up at a cost of nearly Rs. 900 crore will be a boon for the urban poor in the region. The needy families in urban settlements of Malkajgiri, Medchal, Cantonment, and Qutbullapur areas usually visit local government PHCs and CHCs that only have a capacity of 20 to 30 beds.”

“On many occasions, such patients are referred to Gandhi Hospital for consultation with a super-specialist doctor and also to undergo high-end diagnostic tests. However, this will not be the case, once the 1000-bedded TIMS Alwal comes up,” the minister added.