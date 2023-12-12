Video: Under treatment, KCR urges people to avoid visiting hospital

Hyderabad: Telangana former chief minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, who is currently under treatment at Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda, requested people not to visit the hospital at least for the next 10 days owing to the risk of infections along with trouble faced by other patients due to crowds at the hospital.

He delivered a video message in this regard from the hospital bed.

“I urge everyone to not come to the hospital as it will impact traffic flow and also will disturb the hundreds of patients here. Their safety is equally important. Please return to your homes in a disciplined manner. As I live among people, once I get better, we will get to meet each other,” he said.

KCR released the video statement after Siddipet women staged a dharna at Yashoda Hospital as they were denied entry to meet KCR, who is in recovery after his hip replacement surgery.

Siddipet women staged a dharna at Yashoda Hospital after they were denied entry to meet former CM KCR admitted to the hospital, in recovery, post a hip replacement surgery.

Former chief minister of Telangana, Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, appealed to people not to come pay him a visit at Yashoda Hospital, where he is undergoing care after his hip replacement surgery. pic.twitter.com/qei79AO22G — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 12, 2023

KCR’s health condition

KCR underwent hip replacement surgery after he had a fall in the washroom on December 8.

Post-surgery, KCR’s condition has been closely monitored by a team of doctors. The medical professionals have said that his recovery process is progressing well.

Dr Praveen Rao, from the medical team at Yashoda, said that KCR has shown physical and mental strength during the recovery phase, an encouraging sign for someone who has just undergone such a major surgery.