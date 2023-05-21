Hyderabad: Key issues of Urdu Journalists to be discussed at national meet

Hyderabad: The city is gearing up for a momentous occasion as the Telangana Urdu Working Journalists Federation (TUWJF) prepares to host its inaugural national conference. Set to take place on May 28, this significant event aims to address the pressing challenges encountered by Urdu journalists and explore the evolving landscape of Urdu journalism.

With a focus on fostering growth and development within the field, the conference will delve into crucial issues faced by Urdu journalists across the country. These issues include the struggles encountered by Urdu writers, the need to adapt to the contemporary demands of journalism and other pertinent concerns, a press note informed.

The conference boasts an impressive lineup of esteemed experts and eminent personalities who will lend their expertise and insights to the discussions. Notable attendees include Justice B. Sudarshan Reddy, a former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, Professor Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University, and Professor Padmaja Shah, former Dean of Journalism at Osmania University. Their participation signifies the significance of the event and the collective determination to address the challenges faced by Urdu journalists, it further said.

According to TUWJF President M A Majid, the conference aims to raise awareness among Urdu journalists about the contemporary demands of digital media. “It will shed light on the injustices experienced by Urdu journalists, such as the issuance of accreditation cards and representation in State and District Accreditation committees. Additionally, the conference will tackle issues like the non-acceptance of health cards in hospitals and biases in the allocation of land and double-bedroom accommodations for Urdu journalists,” he said.

To ensure the success of the conference, dedicated committees have been actively involved in its planning. Led by TUJWF General Secretary Syed Ghouse Mohiuddin and Conference Convener Habeeb Ali Al Jeelani, these committees have worked tirelessly to create a platform for meaningful discussions and constructive solutions.

The TUWJF’s first national conference represents a significant step forward in addressing the challenges faced by Urdu journalists and journalism as a whole.

By bringing together experts, journalists, and political leaders, the conference aims to pave the way for positive change and advancements in Urdu journalism across the country. Hyderabad is poised to witness a landmark event that will shape the future of Urdu journalism and empower its practitioners to meet the demands of a rapidly changing media landscape, the press note informed.