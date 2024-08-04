Hyderabad: Khairatabad Ganesh idol set to stand 70 ft tall for 70th anniversary

Hyderabad: Commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Khairatabad Ganesh celebrations, the iconic idol in Hyderabad is set to reach a remarkable height of 70 feet this year.

This significant increase from last year’s 63-foot idol, which weighed approximately 50 tonnes, marks a grand milestone for the festival that began in 1954 with a modest one-foot idol.

Artisans from various states, including Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, are collaborating on this ambitious project.

The construction is currently about 40% complete, with plans to finish in time for the festival on September 7, 2024. The estimated cost for this year’s idol is around 90 lakh INR, reflecting the scale and craftsmanship involved in its creation.

This year’s idol, named Sri Saptamukha Maha Shakti Ganapathi, will feature a unique design with seven faces, seven snakes, and fourteen hands. Additionally, a separate idol of Lord Ram will be installed, reminiscent of the Ayodhya Ram Lalla.

The theme for this anniversary celebration will embrace the concept of Brahma-Vishnu-Maheshwara, highlighting the festival’s spiritual significance.

The Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee, led by chairman Singari Raj Kumar, is organizing the celebrations, which will include various events over the 11-day festival.

Notably, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma is expected to conduct the first puja, with chief minister Revanth Reddy serving as the chief guest.