Hyderabad: Khairatabad Ganesh to be made with clay, organic colors this year

Hyderabad: The Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Samithi announced its decision to make the Ganesh idol with organic colours and clay for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi in 2022.

For this decision, the members of the committee were felicitated by the city police commissioner CV Anand and GHMC commissioner Lokesh on Saturday.

Appreciating their move, CP said that clay idols are pro environment and appealed to the public to emulate the same and to celebrate the festival in a most eco-friendly and grand manner.

The GHMC and the city police contemplates to hold training programme on making clay idols during Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations. During the meeting, which took place at the CP office, CV Anand along with the GHMC commissioner sought the views of the Utsav samithi members on how they plan to organise the festival celebration.

Members of the Khairatabad Ganesh Ustav Samithi along with City Police Commissioner CV Anand.

CP also assured that all possible help will be provided to Khairatabad Ganesh Ustav Samithi at all levels and urged them to set up proper barricading system in quelines and illuminate the entire area for the convenience of the devotees. “Our officers will be stationed to tackle any situation. Traffic wing will monitor all the routes abutting to the idol site and towing vehicles will be pressed into service to clear the vehicles blocking the carriage way. Even the rail track near the pandal will be monitored.” he said.

“GHMC is making elaborate arrangements including road repairs, pothole filling, addressing water stagnation, LED lighting and other issues. From our end, we will distribute 5 lakh clay idols. If we create an awareness among so many people then our message will surely penetrate further.” said Lokesh Kumar.

Long pending civic works have been pointed out, to which the GHMC Commissioner assured that they would be completed before the festival.

“The Khairatabad Ganesh idol is one of the most popular Ganesh pandals in the country and we want to do our bit for the environment. This year, the gigantic idol will be 50 feet tall and the work has commenced at full pace. ” said Sudarshan, founder & chairman of Khairatabad Ganesh Utsava Samithi.

DCP Central Zone, Mr.Rajesh Chandra; GHMC zonal staff, and Utsav committee members Sandeep Raj, Rajkumar and Veena were present.