Hyderabad: Copper wire worth Rs 10L stolen from Police Command Centre

Hyderabad: Theft occured in the under-construction Police command and control centre in Banjara Hills. Copper bundles worth approximately Rs 10 lakhs were stolen from the building.

Speaking to the Siasat.com, Banjara Hills police said that it was an “inside job,” and a construction worker was stealing copper wire bundles to resell them at higher value. He had stolen around 38 bundles by the time he was caught.

The suspect has been booked, and the case is being investigated. “We are looking into the case to see if there are more people involved,” said SHO Nageswar Rao.

The Command and Control Centre of Telangana police is being constructed at the Banjara Hills at a cost of around Rs 600 crores and is expected to be completed by July.

The centre, coming up in the middle of all the towers between the fourth and seventh floors in 40,000 sqft, consists of server racks, a huge double-height video call facility to monitor surveillance camera footage, and a war room among other facilities.

The building has been designed to house technology teams working in back-end operations to support field policing. It will also act as a Disaster and Crisis Management Centre housing all the related government departments.