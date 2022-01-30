Police command and control centre to be inaugurated in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Police Command Control Centre (PCCC) is scheduled to launch in the month of February in Hyderabad.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand recently toured the building, which would be accessible from February. Through this planned command and control centre, the police are planning to conduct nuclear surveillance.

Anand reviewed the construction site and stated that the chief minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, will inaugurate the main command control. The authorities have already started preparing for the inaugural. Against this context, the Commissioner has already requested that this command control building complex be given a name.

The members of the PMU (Project Management Unit) and the Technical Committee met for a review meeting. All members of the (Project Management Unit) PMU team have been directed to look into any outstanding issues and ensure that the building work is finished and ready by the deadline of February 15th.

In addition, a one-on-one meeting with all vendors was held to determine the reasons for the delay and the expected completion date. They were informed to complete the pending works with the necessary plan of action before the deadline, and assurances were obtained from each of them to meet the deadline.

The Command Centre Building cover an area of 112077 sq km. The construction of this building started at an estimated cost of Rs 350 crore and later another Rs 200 crore were allotted.