Hyderabad: Kharge unveils statue of former AP CM K Rosaiah

The occasion marked the birth anniversary of Rosaiah who served as the CM of Andhra Pradesh from 2009-2010.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th July 2025 12:26 pm IST
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy and others pose at the statue of former AP CM K Rosaiah in Hyderabad
K Rosaiah's statue unveiled in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday, July 4, unveiled a statue of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister K Rosaiah at Lakdikapull X roads.

The occasion marked the birth anniversary of Rosaiah who served as the CM of the joint Andhra Pradesh from state 2009-2010. On July 1, the Telangana government issued a notification stating that July 4 will hence forth be observed as the birth anniversary of the former CM.

However it is interesting to note that the Congress government here has chosen to celebrate the birth anniversary of Rosaiah in Telangana, especially since he was a native of Andhra Pradesh and is not from the state.

MS Creative School

The government has entrusted these responsibilities to the Telangana Tourism and Cultural Department Orders have been issued for the respective collectors to participate in and organize Roshaiah’s birth anniversary celebrations in all district centers and to pay tributes.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th July 2025 12:26 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button