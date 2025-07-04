Hyderabad: Kharge unveils statue of former AP CM K Rosaiah

Hyderabad: Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday, July 4, unveiled a statue of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister K Rosaiah at Lakdikapull X roads.

The occasion marked the birth anniversary of Rosaiah who served as the CM of the joint Andhra Pradesh from state 2009-2010. On July 1, the Telangana government issued a notification stating that July 4 will hence forth be observed as the birth anniversary of the former CM.

However it is interesting to note that the Congress government here has chosen to celebrate the birth anniversary of Rosaiah in Telangana, especially since he was a native of Andhra Pradesh and is not from the state.

Also Read Telangana government to install statue of veteran politician K Rosaiah in Hyderabad

The government has entrusted these responsibilities to the Telangana Tourism and Cultural Department Orders have been issued for the respective collectors to participate in and organize Roshaiah’s birth anniversary celebrations in all district centers and to pay tributes.