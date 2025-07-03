Telangana government to install statue of veteran politician K Rosaiah in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Former Chief Minister of unified Andhra Pradesh, Konijeti Rosaiah’s statue is being installed at Saifabad in Hyderabad on the occasion of his 92nd jayanthi (birth anniversary).

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has also decided to officially celebrate K Rosaiah birthday every July 4 henceforth on behalf of the Telangana Government in view of his long and illustrious political career and immense contribution to society.

Revanth Reddy will unveil the nine-feet tall bronze statue on a 10-feet pedestal that is being installed in 250 square yard area where once the Saifabad police station was located opposite Dwaraka Hotel, Lakdikapul. The police station was shifted to a nearby place.

The State government has entrusted birthday celebrations to the Department of Youth Advancement, Tourism, and Culture with the cooperation of Konijeti Rosaiah Memorial Trust, Hyderabad. The celebrations will be an annual feature every 4th of July.

After the unveiling of the statue, an official function will be at Ravindra Bharati at 10 am.

An astute politician with a remarkable gift of gab, witty and sarcastic, Rosaiah created a record of sorts in the country by serving as Finance Minister under various Chief Ministers and governments in undivided Andhra Pradesh 16 times and presented budgets before becoming Chief Minister.

In fact, a surprised former Maharashtra Chief Minister and former Union Defence Minister Sharad Pawar who visited Hyderabad once greeted Rosaiah and said, “I met many Chief Ministers but you remain the Finance Minister.”

Born on July 4, 1933, and passed away on December 4, 2021, in Hyderabad at the age of 88 years.

One of the seniormost Congress leaders and a towering personality, Rosaiah had served in the cabinets of Chief Ministers, including Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy and Y S. Rajasekhara Reddy. He was also former Governor of Tamil Nadu State when Jayalalithaa was Chief Minister. He also served as the governor of Karnataka.

Affectionately called Peddayana (elder statesman), Rosaiah had a long political innings which began under the tutelage of Swatantra Party leader N G Ranga. Rosaiah, a Gandhian, worked with leaders who sacrificed everything in pursuit of the freedom struggle.

Media shy Rosaiah was a great speaker and held the assembly spellbound with facts and figures. His presentations were laced with witty remarks, sarcasm and nailed the opposition leaders unhesitantly.

The former CM who stayed at Ameerpet led a peaceful life after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

He once said, “I cannot re-enter politics at this age. I had the longest political innings of over six decades in undivided Andhra Pradesh. The State is bifurcated. I want to lead the rest of my life in Hyderabad.”

Celebrate Sanjivayya jayanthi: VHR

Meanwhile, former Rajya Sabha Member V Hanumantha Rao urged the Chief Minister while welcoming Rosaiah jayanthi celebrations urged the government to organise Damodaram Sanjivayya birthday celebrations officially in Telangana. Sanjivayya was the first Dalit Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He was the second chief minister after the formation of Andhra Pradesh in 1956. He was also the first Dalit leader to become President of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), served as Union Minister for Labour and Employment and member of Rajya Sabha, and president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee.