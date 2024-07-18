Hyderabad: Kickboxer beats up power dept employee for demanding unpaid dues

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a meter reader was beaten-up black and blue by a kick-boxer, when the former disconnected the electricity connection of the latter’s residence, as electricity bill dues amounting to Rs 9,858 were outstanding.

The incident happened in Moti Nagar locality of Erragadda under the limits of Sanathnagar police station, when line inspector H Srikanth and meter reader Sai Ganesh had gone to recover the dues of electricity bills from a household.

The owner’s son, who is a kick-boxer, told the officials that he wasn’t going to pay the bills, and asked them to do whatever they wanted to. When Ganesh turned-off the MCB, the kick-boxer landed punches on the latter’s face, causing serious injuries on the victim’s face and other parts of the body. When Srikanth tried to prevent the attack, even he was physically assaulted.

As the locals stopped the violence, Srikanth took Ganesh to ESI Hospital for treatment.

A complaint was lodged at Sanathnagar police station by the victims. The police booked the attacker under Sections 142 (wrongfully confining, kidnapping or abducting) and 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Expressing serious concerns over such attacks which have been happening frequently, the electricity employees association questioned how they could work under such circumstances. The association stated that after discussing with their union member, further action will be announced on such cases of violence against electricity officials.

They demanded strictest action to be initiated against the attacker.