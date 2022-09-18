Hyderabad Kickboxing elections: Members elected unanimously

Kickboxing association of Telangana elections held at Nagarjuna Nagar in Champapet

Hyderabad: Today, in the kickboxing association of Telangana elections held at Nagarjuna Nagar in Champapet, Hyderabad district, Mengani Ranjith Kumar Pedpadalli was elected as the state president and Syed Akramulla Hussaini from Hyderabad as the general secretary.

Munwar Hussain attended the program as the chief guest and felicitated the newly elected.

Samudrala Narahari, M.D. as a teacher. Naveed, Biyabani, M.A. Hafeez elected as a vice president, T Nageshwar Rao as a Treasurer and Jahangir Pasha, Mahbub Nagar as Joint Secretary. Sri Rama Rao’s retired physical director Rangareddy acted as the official. Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Karimnagar, KHAMMAM Nalgonda, Nizamabad and medak participated in the election.

