Hyderabad: Kidnapped 6-yr-old rescued within 6 hours in Mahankali

Hyderabad: The Mahankali police rescued a six-year-old girl who was kidnapped near her grandmother’s house on Friday within six hours.

According to the police, the girl, Kruthika, was playing when around 10.30 am, a man, Naroji Ram, 35, kidnapped her.

Kruthika was dropped off at her grandmother’s house by her mother, Renuka, who works at a private store before she left for work. The girl was reported missing to the police at 11 am and 10 teams were formed.

“We were able to locate her in Siddipet thanks to information and video from security cameras. The Mahankali police saved her, and they handed her back to her parents,” said DCP (North) Deepti Chandana.

After taking the girl hostage, the suspect rode an auto to Jubilee Bus Station, where he boarded a bus headed for Siddipet but got off at Hakimpet Village.

He took the victim’s ear studs out while they were travelling and kept them with him, which made the locals suspicious, and they caught hold of them. They reported it to the local police, and by the time our teams arrived, they had already saved the child.

The police have arrested the accused and are interrogating him.