Telangana govt sets up ‘veg, non-veg’ markets, water plant to boost infra

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana has claimed successful implementation of schemes associated with providing basic facilities in urban areas. A detailed press note was issued by the government on urban development, which claims that several programs have been launched for the overall development of the urban areas of the state.

It states that, provision of infrastructure is the first priority of the government in view of the growing population in urban areas. Pattana Pragathi Scheme was introduced to benefit the citizens with infrastructural facilities in future. Development works are being carried out by releasing funds for this scheme every month. 10 percent green budget has been allocated under municipalities and corporations.

According to the government, vegetarian and non-vegetarian markets have been established in urban areas to provide eateries, fruits and meat to the people. 500 crores have been allocated for the construction of markets. The establishment of markets has led to the development of surrounding areas. Veg and non-veg markets to be established in 144 sites, out of these 125 sites are in the final stages of construction.

139 water purifying plants are being constructed in the state at a cost of 430 crores, of which 22 have been completed.

The implementation of T-pass and B-pass laws in urban areas has make the permission to construct houses easy. Steps have been taken for urgent approval of construction works.

Special attention was given to health and sanitation works in urban municipalities. 20 Animal Care Centers were established at District Headquarters.