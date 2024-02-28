Hyderabad: Kisan Congress rallies for protesting farmers at Delhi border

Hyderabad: The Telangana Kisan Congress workers in Hyderabad rallied in support of farmers protesting at the Delhi border on Wednesday, February 28 demanding that the demands raised by them be fulfilled by the BJP-led Central government.

Raising “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” slogans, the organisation’s leaders alleged that the Centre destroyed the prospects of the farming community in the country with its policies.

The rally began at the LB stadium in Basheerbagh and ended at the Indira Gandhi statue at Necklace Road.

Speaking to the media, state Kisan Congress chief Avinash Reddy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Centre said that while the PM promised to triple the farmers’ income during the 2014 elections, he brought in the “three black farm laws and destroyed agriculture.”

He further said that the farmers at the Delhi border are “protesting for their rights despite facing all odds” and obstructions positioned by the Centre.”