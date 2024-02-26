Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy offers tribute to Savarkar’s statue

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president G Kishan Reddy on Monday, February 26, offered floral tributes at the statue of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on occassion of his death anniversary at Kachiguda cross roads.

Kishan Reddy was accompanied by several BJP leaders. In a message on X platform he stated, “I bow to great son of Maa Bharati, Veer Savarkar on his punya tithi. A devout patriot, Savarkar is an excellent example of how one can live for the country. His sacrifice, ideals & life will keep giving us inspiration & strength to make India a great nation.”

Born on May 28, 1883, in Nashik, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was a Hindutva ideologue who was known for his divisive ideas on nationalism. He has been recognised by the BJP government at the Centre as a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, and writer.

However, Savarkar’s critics have often pointed out that his ideas were not secular and anti-minority. Moreover, he is criticised for having written mercy petitions to the British in return for him getting pardoned after his incarceration during the time Britain had colonised India.

Savarkar gained name amongst the right for introducing the term ‘Hindutva’ and played a prominent role in the Hindu Mahasabha that had broken away from the Congress before independence. Engaging in the struggle for independence from his high school years, Savarkar’s activism persisted during his time at Fergusson College in Pune.