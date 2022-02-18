Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy writes to KCR, asks to resolve land issue for WHO’s Centre

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday wrote to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao regarding the planned WHO’s Global Centre for Traditional Medicine to be set up in Hyderabad.

He took to Twitter and said that the Centre coming up here will benefit the city and the state. He wrote a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao regarding the matter and asked him to resolve pending issues related to the identification of land.

The centre has been under the works by the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) since the announcement made by the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in 2020.

Therefore, addressed a letter to @TelanganaCMO requesting to resolve the pending issues related to its setting up at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/cIbBkqACkS — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) February 18, 2022

Earlier, Kishan Reddy and Karimnagar MP Sanjay Kumar wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to set up the proposed center in Hyderabad. Reddy and Kumar, in their separate letters, informed that there is enough land available in Indian Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (IDPL) premises and it is a good location for the center. Moreover, Hyderabad is well connected with other major cities of the country through rail, road, and air.

Hyderabad has knowledge based industries such as bio-tech, Pharmaceuticals, IT/ITES. The city is also a hub for life sciences multinational companies like the United States Pharmacopoeia (USP) DuPont, Albani Molecular Research (AMRIU), Sofia BANU, Centre for Cellular and Molecular (CSIR) Aventis Pharma Ltd as well as some local companies like Dr. Reddys, Arubindo Pharma, Bharat Bio-tech etc.