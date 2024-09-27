Hyderabad: Kishanbagh residents protest demolition threat, demand land-for-land

Hyderabad: Residents of Kishanbagh staged a protest outside the Revenue Office near Bahadurpura on Friday, September 27, after the Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) allegedly ordered them to vacate their homes by Sunday or face demolition.

Carrying placards with slogans like “Do not destroy our houses,” the protestors demanded a written assurance from the government for “land for land” compensation rather than being relocated to distant 2BHK homes, far from their place of livelihood.

The residents claimed that their homes were marked for demolition without any prior written notice, just three days in advance. According to reports, the MRO official allegedly instructed them to find alternative housing within that time, or their homes would be demolished.

Questioning the government’s actions, one protestor said, “What was the government doing when these houses were approved? Why are they destroying the homes we’ve spent our lives building?”

“Where are the AIMIM leaders now, when our families are on the streets?” another protestor questioned the silence of political leaders accusing the AIMIM of being in cahoots with the Congress government.

“I want my children to become doctors, but how can we educate them when we are struggling just to survive?” said a woman expressing concerns over being relocated to distant villages.

An elderly resident voiced his concern, saying, “My family members have several health issues like high blood pressure and diabetes. Where am I supposed to take them? We have no assurance of when we’ll receive the 2BHK houses. How are we supposed to survive when we don’t even earn?”

The resident further stressed that the government should focus on more pressing issues like unemployment and poverty accusing the government of pushing the poor into more poverty by destroying our homes.

So far, no AIMIM leaders or local MLAs have come to address the residents concerns, while Hyderabad police are on-site managing the crowd and diverting traffic to prevent congestion.