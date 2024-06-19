Hyderabad: Knife-wielding assailants kill man at Shahalibanda

Hyderabad: The owner of a fast food centre was killed and his accomplice was injured when a group of unknown assailants attacked them at Shahalibanda on Tuesday night.

The deceased and his friend were identified as Rafeeq Bin Shimlan and Khalid, who were going on the road at Shahalibanda when some persons attacked them with knives.

Rafeeq suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot, while his friend Khalid who was also attacked got injured and has been shifted to hospital.

The attackers ran away from the spot after killing Rafeeq. The Shahalibanda police cordoned-off the spot and started an investigation. Some eyewitness have also been questioned by the police, which has so far not issued an official statement on reasons behind the attack.

