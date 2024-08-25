‘Hyderabad knows me well’: Munawar Faruqui enjoys food in city

Hyderabad: Munawar Faruqui, a popular comedian, actor, and winner of Bigg Boss 17, is starting an exciting new chapter in his career with his first web series, First Copy. He is currently filming in Hyderabad, with a 24-day shooting schedule at the famous Ramoji Film City.

Munawar has been sharing updates on Instagram, giving his fans a behind-the-scenes look. One of his Instagram stories showed his love for Hyderabad and its food, with the caption, “Hyderabad muje acche se janta hai…”

There’s more exciting news for fans of Ashi Singh and Munawar Faruqui. The TV actress has also been sharing photos from Ramoji Film City but didn’t reveal much about her new project or her co-stars. Recently, it was revealed that Ashi is working alongside Munawar in the same web series. She shared a collage of photos on her Instagram story, showing fun moments on set.

In one of the black-and-white photos, Ashi and Munawar can be seen smiling with the team after the shoot, showing their great chemistry.

According to reports, Ashi and Munawar are filming their web series together at Ramoji Film City, and the new behind-the-scenes photos have created excitement among fans. The combination of Munawar’s comedy skills and Ashi’s experience in drama promises something special.

Details about First Copy and Munawar’s role are still kept secret, but a teaser for the show was released during Eid. The teaser brings back memories of 1999, a time when DVDs were popular, and people would make a “first copy” of movies before they were officially released in theaters.

First Copy is written and directed by Farhan P. Zamma and produced by Kurji Productions. Fans will have to wait a little longer to learn more about this exciting new project.