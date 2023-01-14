Hyderabad: Korea’s GOPIZZA opens shop in Hitech City

Hyderabad: In an attempt to increase its foot print in the Indian market, the famous Korean HQ pizza brand GOPIZZA launched its first store in the city at Sharath City Mall, Hitech City.

GOPIZZA, known for its single-serve, oval shape, fire-baked pizza with quick serving speed and affordable price, aims to establish over 100 operational outlets across the country by the end of the year. The brand which opened its first operational outlet in India in 2019 aims to expand to 500 outlets by the end of 2025.

The oval pizza is an idea from the founder Jae Won Lim’s food truck is now a favorite pizza brand with more than 200 stores in South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, India, and Hongkong.

GOPIZZA, uses its own in-house technology- The GOVEN, an automatic pizza oven, ‘GOBOT’, a cooperative robot; and the ‘AI Smart Topping Table’ to ensure timely, standardized quality and service to customers at all outlets.

Mahesh Reddy, CEO of GOPIZZA India, at the launch said, “we are excited to launch go pizza in the vibrant city of Hyderabad. Our commitment to using the freshest ingredients and bringing our unique blend of flavors at competitive pricing has made us one of the most loved pizza brands. We can’t wait for the people of Hyderabad to experience it for themselves.”

Talking about the firm’s further expansion, he said that Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are critical strategic points for the organization.

“We planning to expand our outlets in the next two years by opening 50 new outlets in both the states,” He further added