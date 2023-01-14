Hyderabad turning into hub of shopping malls, multiplexes

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is turning into a city of malls and multiplex theaters and shopping centers. Apart from the city, permits are now being sought for the construction of shopping malls in the suburbs.

The malls’ culture is growing rapidly in the city. Steps have been taken to construct many shopping malls in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. It is said that the key reason for the promotion of shopping malls in the city of Hyderabad is that shopping malls are being used not only for shopping or for watching movies, but also for the presence of entertainment activities in these malls besidesshopping.

According to the officials, the huge requests for obtaining permits for the establishment of shopping malls on vast lands in the suburbs of twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad is clear proof that the mass culture is flourishing in and around the city and the characteristic of this culture is that apart from movies and shopping, malls are considered to be the best centers for entire family entertainment where children can also have fun and presence of food courts has also played a key role in attracting the citizens.

It is being said that within 2 to 3 years, many such malls are likely to be constructed around the city as they are getting the permits now.