Hyderabad: KTR chairs high-level meeting with WEF representatives, industry leaders

Hyderabad: Telangana Industries minister KT Rama Rao chaired a high-level meeting with representatives from the World Economic Forum and key leaders of the Life Sciences and Pharma sector in the state including the Chairman of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Satish Reddy, Managing Director, Biological E Ltd, Mahima Datla, the Director of Aurobindo Pharma P Sarath Chandra Reddy, the Global Head of Novartis Business Services, Naveen Gullapalli and Senior Director and Site Leader of Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Centre, Divya Joshi.

Representing World Economic Forum were Dr. Shyam Bishen – Head, Health and Healthcare, Mr. Sriram Gutta – Director and Deputy Head, of India and South Asia, Purushottam Kaushik – Head, of Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and Yash Divadkar – Community Lead, Business Engagement, India and South Asia.

State Principal Secretary (Industries & Commerce) Jayesh Ranjan, the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of TSIICEV, Narasimha Reddy and the Director of Life Sciences and Pharma, Government of Telangana, Shakthi Nagappan were also present.

The meeting was organised to explore avenues to strengthen the Life Sciences ecosystem in Telangana and identify further ways of integrating Hyderabad into the global health network, a press note said.

During the session, the minister highlighted the strengths that the state possesses and also the various initiatives of the government in the life sciences sector in the last few years, which has accelerated the growth of the sector multi-fold.

Further, the discussion also centered around potential collaboration with World Economic Forum to leverage their network in order to further accelerate the value and impact created by the Life Sciences sector in Telangana.

“The WEF team has applauded the state’s efforts and initiatives, and has expressed keen interest to collaborate with Telangana as a strategic and important partner in advancing its mission to improve healthcare globally,” the press note further said.