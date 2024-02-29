Hyderabad: KTR challenges Revanth for a contest from Malkajgiri against him

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday, February 29, challenged Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy for a contest from Malkajgiri against him in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“If you have the guts, resign as the chief minister and let us both contest in Lok Sabha from Malkajgiri.. I will resign from Sircilla and you resign from Kodangal. Don’t play safe, let’s resign and find out,” he remarked.

Retorting to Revanth’s “management quota” jibe at him, KTR asked, “What is the quota of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi?”

He also slammed the chief minister for his “man enough to win” remark and asked if women cannot win in elections. “Were you not a man when you lost in Kodangal back in the day? Revanth is suffering from an inferiority complex,” he said.

Criticising the Congress government for politicking regarding the Medigadda barrage sinkage row, he said that the development wasn’t the first one in the history of projects in the country.

He also called the NDSA report on the project as “rushed and politically motivated.”