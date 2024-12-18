Hyderabad: KTR dares CM to discuss Formula-E allegations in assembly

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has dared chief minister A Revanth to discuss the allegations against him on the conduct of the Formula-E race in Hyderabad on the floor of the assembly, instead of holding discussions with cabinet ministers between the four walls.

In an open letter to Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, December 18, KTR pointed out that the economic study conducted by Nielson Sports Analysis had calculated that Formula-E race conducted in Hyderabad in 2023 boosted the city’s economy by Rs 700 crore, and has won appreciation from all sections of the society.

Also Read Gurukul children’s deaths takes centre stage in Telangana assembly debate

Though the race was to be conducted again in 2024, he said that the Congress government unilaterally cancelled the event, and began targeting BRS with political vendetta by creating an impression that something wrong was done while conducting the event.

“I have already explained how the event was conducted and payments were to the agencies involved transparently. Despite that, your government continues to spread false propaganda. The people of the state have the right to know the truth. Therefore, I implore you to hold a discussion on this issue in the assembly during the current winter session,” KTR demanded.