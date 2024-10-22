Hyderabad: KTR files Rs 100 cr defamation case against Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday, October 22 filed a Rs 100 crore defamation case against Telangana environment minister Konda Surekha.

The defamation suit comes after the minister alleged KTR was responsible for the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha.

In a post on X, KTR said, “For far too long, these attacks & attempts to indulge in character assassination through whisper campaigns and social media have gone unchecked, but not anymore.”

“I hope this lawsuit serves as a lesson to those who think they can spread cheap rhetoric in the name of political criticism,” he added.

I've taken a firm stand against baseless allegations and cowardly personal attacks on my character. I have filed a ₹ 100 crore defamation suit against Minister Konda Surekha garu for her malicious and cheap comments



On October 3, Konda Surekha made derogatory remarks against KTR. She alleged that the Sircilla MLA was blackmailing film personalities.

Before filing the lawsuit, KTR had sent a legal notice asking Konda Surekha to issue an apology and withdraw her remarks. However, the minister doubled down on the BRS leader.

Earlier, actor Nagarjuna who is also the father of Naga Chaitanya filed a petition in the Hyderabad city civil court under Section 356 (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the minister.

While the minister apologised to Samantha and withdrew her remarks speculating the reasons behind the divorce, she did not retract her statements against KTR and Nagarjuna.