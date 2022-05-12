Hyderabad: KTR inaugurates Callaway Golf DigiTech centre

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday inaugurated the Callaway Golf DigiTech Center in Hyderabad.

Callaway is the world’s leading golf brand with an annual revenue of USD 3.2 Billion. Callaway is a premium golf equipment and active lifestyle company with a portfolio of global brands, including Callaway Golf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin.

The company’s DigiTech centre in Hyderabad will start functioning with an initial technically skilled workforce of around 300 software professionals. It will provide information technology backed support for Callaway Golf’s global operations and will also supplement the company’s data analytics operations.

“Golf is not an elite sport anymore, it’s a lifestyle sport for mobile youngsters. The golfing culture in India has just begun.” He added that Hyderabad has been able to attract a large number of marquee technologies, and all the second largest facilities of many companies now serve as neighbors to the newly established Callaway digital.

“Novartis, Qualcomm, Apple, Microsoft, Google, Uber, Salesforce and Micron are all in our city. You have joined a nice collection of IT players in the city,” he said to Sai Kooratpati, senior vice president of Callaway Golf.

“The government can help you with land, quick approvals and clearances. We can also identify partners for the Indian market for you. That’s the Government of Telangana for you- we are progressive, forward thinking and we want the best for you,” he further added.