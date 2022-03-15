Hyderabad: KTR inaugurates free coaching center for aspirants

Published: 15th March 2022 5:07 pm IST
Hyderabad: Free Coaching Center for Job aspirants inaugurated at Peerzadiguda
KTR inaugurates free coaching centre

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday inaugurated a free coaching centre at Peerzadiguada for job aspirants.

The inauguration is a step to help job aspirants to prepare for interviews following chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao’s announcement of 90,000 jobs during the ongoing budget session.

The Center will prepare the job aspirants for three to four months and also provide food for free.

MS Education Academy

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration, IT minister KT Rama Rao praised the efforts of the labour minister Malla Reddy who has set up the centre. He urged students to avail the services of the newly established centre and the online platform T -SAT.

The minister also stated that the government is also getting companies on board and also encouraging start-ups.

