Hyderabad: KTR inaugurates Open Blue Innovation Centre

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao on Tuesday inaugurated the Open Blue Innovation Centre at Hi-tech City.

The vice-president of Johnson Controls, David Budzinski thanked KTR for having him over.

“The company has a deep connection with India and more so with Hyderabad. There exists a shared philosophy between Hyderabad and Silicon Valley,” said Budzinski.

Addressing the gathering, KTR said,” Congratulations on growing from 5 to 500 employees Dave”. Telangana is in a process of becoming an innovation center with T-Hub and T works in which JC could play a major role.

I assure you we have policies in place where, local investors and manufacturers are encouraged and I am very confident that this growth of yours, will hit the number 5000 in Hyderabad.” The minister further assured the manager saying, “You do not have to look elsewhere. This is your single stop destination, your one and only gateway for India.”