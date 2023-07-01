Hyderabad: KTR inaugurates sewage treatment plant in Kokapet

Hyderabad: Telangana Industries and Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao on Saturday inaugurated a 15 million liters per day capacity Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Kokapet.

According to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SSB) officials, the plant is equipped with advanced sequencing reactor technology.

It has been built at a cost of Rs 66.16 crore.

The Minister for IT, Industries, MA &UD, Telangana’s official Twitter handle said that the state aims for 100 percent treatment of its sewage by September 2023.

“Aiming to become the first major city in India to achieve 100% treatment of its sewerage by September 2023, the Telangana Government is aggressively constructing a series of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) with a massive combined capacity of 1259.50 million litres per day (MLD), at a total cost of ₹3,866 crore,” it tweeted.

“This STP will treat the sewage generated from Vattinagulapally, Taj Nagar, Journalists Colony (Gachibowli), Gowlidoddy and parts of the Financial District,” said a senior officer.

— Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) July 1, 2023

KTR and Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy had earlier inaugurated the newly constructed Narsingi Interchange on the Outer Ring Road, which was built at a cost of Rs 29.50 crore.