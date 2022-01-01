Hyderabad: KTR inaugurates Shaikpet flyover

Hyderabad: Telangana State IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday inaugurated the Shaikpet flyover.

On Twitter account, the minister wrote, “Starting the new year, by bridging the old with the new”. Terming it another milestone in the effort to ease traffic, he wrote that the flyover was built at a cost of Rs. 333 crore.

Another milestone in our effort to ease traffic in #Hyderabad through GHMC’s #SRDP program pic.twitter.com/KKyIB0X6Xd — KTR (@KTRTRS) January 1, 2022

The six-lane two-way flyover is stretching approximately 2.71 km from Tolichowki, near the erstwhile Galaxy Theatre to Serilingampalli Malkam Cheruvu.

Easing traffic woes for over 4 lakh vehicles that ply on this major traffic corridor in the city, the flyover will resolve traffic jams during peak hours from Rethibowli to Gachibowli which has heavy traffic and traffic from core area to IT Hub, ie, Hitech city and Financial District.

The flyover will cross through the Seven Tombs junction, Film Nagar junction, OU Colony junction, and Whisper Valley.

Owaisi-Midhani Junction Flyover

Recently, KTR had inaugurated Owaisi-Midhani Junction Flyover. The 1.36 km long flyover has been named after former President and father of India’s missile programme Dr A. P. J. Abdul Kalam.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 80 crore, the flyover will facilitate hassle-free traffic movement over Owaisi Junction, a busy intersection near Owaisi Hospital and Research Centre in Santosh Nagar, the area which has several defence research laboratories including DRDO, Defense Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (Midhani) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL).