Hyderabad: KTR inspects steel bridge, Hussain Sagar Nala works

The minister exhorted Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to complete the bridge works in 3 months. 

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 4th March 2023 4:20 pm IST
KTR inspecting the steel bridge works. Photo: Twitter.

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday conducted a surprise inspection of some under-construction projects in Hyderabad. 

He visited and inspected the Indira Park steel bridge works along with the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works at Hussain Sagar surplus Nala. 

The 2.8 km long 4-lane steel bridge is being built under Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) from Indira park to VST. The minister exhorted Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to complete the bridge works in 3 months. 

Later, KTR inspected Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works at Hussain Sagar Surplus Nala. He said that a huge amount of funds were allocated for this nala development which is being developed to protect low-lying areas from floods in monsoon.

