Hyderabad: KTR kickstarts project to manage waste efficiency

Hyderabad: Secondary Collection and Transport Point (SCTP) and Refuse Compactor Vehicles (RCV) vehicles were flagged off by Telangana Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, and Home Minister Mohammad Ali in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and deputy mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy were also present in the event.
In a tweet from the ministry for IT, Industries, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, it was informed that these vehicles will increase garbage collection efficiency, reduce carbon foot print, help remove secondary storage bins and reduce garbage vulnerable points.
The SCTP has a capacity that can handle 400 tonnes of garbage every day. Created to manage waste efficiently, it is designed to reduce the load on garbage transfer stations, The New Indian Express reported.
Established in smaller localities to reduce the travel and wait time of primary collection vehicles it involves minimum manual handling. This will mean a large volume of waste can be fixed and compressed into a compactor-cum-container.