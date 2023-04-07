Hyderabad: KTR launches eye hospital; assures no life, transport taxes

Hyderabad: IT minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said that the state would not levy life tax or transportation charges on the Sankara Eye Foundation’s vehicles meant for the benefit of the poor at the inauguration of the Sankara Eye hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister lauded the foundation’s plans to perform 30,000 surgeries a year free of cost. He also appreciated the initiatives to extend free transportation to people from rural areas in the state to reach the hospital and to drop them back in their villages.

Speaking at the inauguration of the hospital, KTR invited Sankara foundation to partner with the state in the implementation of the Kanti Velugu scheme, which recently crossed one crore eye examinations.

He also informed that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao gives the highest priority to health and informed that 33 medical and nursing colleges are being set up in all the districts in the state.