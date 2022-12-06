Hyderabad: KTR launches multi-faith funeral facility in Fathullaguda

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), inaugurated the city’s first-of-its-kind facility for the burial ceremonies of the dead souls of three main faiths on Tuesday.

The crematorium, built by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) near Fathullaguda in the city’s eastern outskirts, can handle Hindu, Muslim, and Christian final rites. Furthermore, there will be a possibility for distant families to see their loved ones’ final rituals.

The multi-faith funeral home was erected at a cost of Rs 16.25 crore on 6.5 acres of land that had previously been utilised as a dump yard by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for dumping construction and demolition trash. According to an HMDA statement, all debris from the construction site has been cleaned.

The statement stated that dedicated places have been created for each group in order to encourage communal peace. Hindus have been given 2.5 acres of the whole territory, while Muslims and Christians have been given two acres apiece.

A sewage treatment facility with a capacity of 50 kilolitres per day (KLD) has been built to purify the water and reuse it for landscaping purposes.

All three facilities feature their own office room, cold storage, prayer hall, watchman’s room, bathroom block, cars for the last journey, and parking space.

The ‘Mukti Ghat’ Hindu cremation is outfitted with two electrical furnaces that will draw 90% of the power necessary from the 140 kW solar power plant constructed on the property. A separate structure has been built to accommodate Hindu customs for the 10th day rites.

The Muslim and Christian graveyards have a unique characteristic that enables for the burial of dead in three levels at any same location. Each burial site has a capacity of 550 corpses.