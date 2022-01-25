Hyderabad: KTR lays foundation stone for road widening work in Bachupally

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for road widening works (STP and SNDP) in Bachupally, Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, said Telangana under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has turned into a role model for the entire country, especially pertaining to the supply of drinking water.

He said that the drinking water supply in Bachupally and Quthbullapur was pitiful before the state’s formation and people remember the hardships they faced earlier.

“Even though we have increased the water supply, a lot more has to be done as massive expansion is bound to happen in the coming 30 years i.e by 2051. To meet the water requirement of coming generations, the foundation stone for Outer Ring Road (ORR) Phase-II project was laid yesterday,” KTR said.

Along with the laying of the foundation stone for road, widening works in Bachupally, the Minister also inaugurated Pranavayu Urban Forest Park along with a Sports theme park in Gajularamaram and a multipurpose function hall in Bhagat Singh Nagar, Chintal on Tuesday.