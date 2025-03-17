Hyderabad: KTR meets jailed women journalists, blasts CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and ex-IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday, March 17, met both the women journalists – Revathi P and Tanvi – who were arrested by the police after posting the video of a man who was critical of Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy. The BRS MLA also censured the CM over their arrest and called him a “madman”.

Stating that Telangana has become “like a stone in the hands of a madman named Revanth”, the BRS leader said that people are openly expressing their anger and confronting the chief minister in his “own crude language” with regard to the video over which the two women journalists were arrested. Along with KTR, other senior BRS leaders also visited the two women at the Chanchalguda jail.

Revathi Pogadadanda, managing director of the YouTube news channel Pulse Digital News Network, and Thanvi Yadav, an employee were booked and arrested on March 11 for organised crime under section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) after a video of a man abusing CM Revanth went viral.

Also Read 2 women journalists accused of conspiracy against Telangana CM get bail

A local court in Hyderabad on Monday, March 17, granted bail to two women journalists who were arrested for allegedly conspiring against Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy. The court also rejected the police’s petition seeking custody of the two journalists. KTR after meet them reassured them of his support, consoled their families, and promised to fight for justice on their behalf.

Stating that the Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy is venting his frustration on journalists for reflecting the public’s discontent, KTR further said, “If people question, if they demand answers, will you crush journalists with an iron fist and send them to jail?”. In a press release, he also criticized CM Revanth for “preaching grand promises” like the Congress’ Six Guarantees and added that the party has failed to tolerate people raising their voices.

“Is it fine when you speak, but wrong when others do?” KTR asked, and also stated that no one in the BRS fears jail threats.